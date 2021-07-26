US manufacturing struggles, food might go up 14%, & Dems keep spending

















As more than a million illegal aliens pour in with criminals and terrorists, and as refugees from Afghanistan are rubber-stamped, Biden’s handlers are approving wild spending, massive amnesty, massive welfare, climate change nonsense, and high taxes on everyone, as they damage the energy sector.

All this is causing serious inflation

Take Manufacturing For Example

American manufacturers of all sizes are grappling with the strongest inflationary pressure in three decades following a relentless rise in raw-materials prices in the past 13 months.

Thank the wild spending of the Democrat Party and their energy policies, making us dependent on people who hate us, once again.

American manufacturers have long complained about labor shortages. But until this April, wage gains for production workers failed to keep pace with the overall trend in the economy, Reuters reports.

This year, the U.S. labor supply has been further limited by a combination of enhanced jobless benefits, lingering concern about returning to work, childcare issues and pandemic-related retirements as well as career changes.

The number of job openings at manufacturers is at the highest level in two decades, according to data from the U.S. Labor Department. Adding to the challenge, more workers are quitting their jobs than at any time in at least two decades.

Democrats are destroying manufacturing.

Everything Is Going Up, Food Might Go Up 10-14%

American families are already struggling amid mounting price inflation that’s eating away at their budgets, with higher costs for housing, vehicles, and more.

A top grocery chain CEO is warning that the growing inflation problem facing Americans could get much worse in the coming months.

The latest June data already show price inflation at a 13-year high, with prices having risen 5.4 percent year-over-year. Proponents of the big-government policies driving much of this increase insist the uptick in prices is only temporary. But billionaire and grocery chain CEO John Catsimatidis just predicted that overall price inflation, for consumer goods generally, will hit a 6 percent annualized rate by October, as reported by Zerohedge.

In an interview with Fox Business, the CEO warned that his industry is seeing skyrocketing costs on the supply chain side and that businesses will have to raise prices for consumers as a result.

WATCH:

Tyler Durden at Zerohedge writes, “While we can’t know for certain, Catsimatidis said rising costs could mean an astounding 10 to 14 percent specific increase in grocery prices by October. That’s truly a shocking amount. But this warning offers more than insight into the grocery industry. It’s a painful reminder of how price inflation hurts everyday Americans.”

Read more here at FEE.

The leftist politicians made all this political so they could keep spending, but it’s everyone’s problem.

How inflation became political pic.twitter.com/cU2vScu6Nz — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) July 26, 2021

Inflation always traces back to government policies, and Biden’s invisible handlers make Jimmy Carter look like an amateur.

THE GREAT GIVEAWAY

And to make matters worse, the human infrastructure bill, a grand giveaway of American wealth, is actually over 5 trillion. That isn’t the end of it either. There’s another $1+ trillion infrastructure bill and one more to come. This is after spending trillions, allegedly on COV.

At some point with this soaring inflation and more people unemployed than employed, it becomes irreversible. That will be just fine with Democrats.

WATCH:

