Chuck Schumer insults everyone who voted for Donald Trump

















Divisive, despicable, and vile Chuck U Schumer, the Senate Majority ‘Leader’, doesn’t know why 74 million voted for Donald Trump, even as he supports a president who is not all there. His comments in the clip below are quite demeaning.

We want to know how 81 million voted for Biden. Actually, they voted for an Obama cabal. Those are the people running the White House. They hide behind Biden. It’s a perfect setup.

As an aside, Schumer’s on a mission to pass HR1/S1 which will destroy the United States by taking away our vote.

Watch this horrible man label Donald Trump a racist without any evidence:

