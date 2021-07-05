Free Cori Bush, she says black people aren’t free



















Rep. Cori Bush may appear to have it all with a great salary and the power and prestige of a lawmaker, but no, she doesn’t have it all. She says she’s not free. In her mind, black people aren’t free. How she defines free in this case is unclear.

Democratic Socialist squad member [Democratic Socialists are to the left of communists] Cori Bush said, “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”

Bush wants Juneteenth to replace July 4th, Independence Day.

THE INAPPROPRIATE USE OF WORDS

There are those who enslave people today, but few care. We have sex slavers pouring through Biden’s open borders at this very moment.

Cori Bush, an elected member of the House of Representatives made victims out of every black person, infantilizing them, and suggesting they have no chance of success. This is despite all their successes through the centuries.

Black people are free. They can be the President of the United States, and go into any career they choose. They are as capable as anyone else and they have all opportunities available.

We fought a Civil War to free the slaves and we are the first nation to incorporate it into our Constitution.

The real invasion and the land theft is taking place today by the government and people pouring through our open borders.

However, giving Leftists the facts is a waste of time. The Left knows the truth. They know. This is a tactic.

REACTIONS

Should the United States be dissolved in your opinion and people deported to their ethnic country of origin (rather recent or historical)? — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 4, 2021

Some blacks were always free. Slavery was brought to America by British, Portuguese & black West African slavers. US had institutional slavery only 80 yrs., 1783-1863. Most Americans never owned slaves; some were always abolitionists. You’re among MOST privileged blacks on earth. — Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) July 5, 2021

American freedom is the SOLE reason I’m alive as the son of a penniless Latina refugee. Without America and freedom I wouldn’t be here. I wouldn’t have been able to work my way to the top of my field and I wouldn’t be running for US Congress to stop tyrants like you. #Happy4th — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 4, 2021

You are such a slovenly little race grifter. — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) July 4, 2021

There are plenty of black Americans who have taken advantage of Freedom to succeed: Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Clarence Thomas, to name a few. How is there ‘systematic racism’ when we had a black president, VP, SCOTUS justice? Because of hard work & opportunity. Stop lying. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 4, 2021

