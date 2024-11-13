McConnell 2.0 Will Lead the RINO Senate

Senator John Thune of South Dakota will be the new Senate Majority Leader. He’s not so much a RINO as he is weak. Let’s put it this way, you wouldn’t want to be in a foxhole with him.

Despite Senator Scott winning the most public support, he was the first one knocked out in the three-way race for the Senate leadership. Sen. Cornyn actually beat him to let you know where they stand.

Maybe Thune will surprise us.

Some senators said that Scott did not impress them. He spoke mostly about business instead of their concerns as senators.

Still, they preferred Senator Cornyn, who isn’t even really a Republican.

Both are typical establishment. They represent what we are trying to get away from.

However, after 18 years of McConnell, Thune has to be better. McConnell arranged to have the election before new Trump-supporting senators came on board. He was conniving to the end.

