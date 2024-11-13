The Establishment Hates Pete Hegseth

The media and the establishment are very unhappy that Donald Trump selected Pete Hegseth to run the Department of Defense. One of their concerns is that Donald Trump is picking loyalists. They liked it better when he chose disloyal people.

Pete Hegseth graduated from Yale and has a graduate degree from Harvard in public policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government. He is the father of seven and was a decorated combat officer. Major Hegseth was awarded two Bronze Stars and the Combat Infantryman’s medal. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan, had a front-row seat, served in GITMO, and he loves the soldiers. His book came out recently, and it’s clear that he won’t tolerate Woke in the military. He is still in the military.

He knows why we can’t win wars.

I see the asshat Dems having a hissy fit over Trump selecting Pete Hegseth as SecDef… That alone tells me it’s a good pick. BUT take a listen to him here and then remember that we’ve had an idiot who looked like he was auditioning for Darth Vader for the past 4 years. pic.twitter.com/P6MYuDhVmF — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) November 13, 2024

The Democrat’s choice was General Lloyd Austin, who had been selling guns for the military. He rose to the pinnacle of success partly because of the color of his skin and oversaw the Afghanistan surrender. He also told no one where he was when he was hospitalized. Let’s not forget how he helplessly watched a Chinese spy balloon fly over the continental United States.

Media Matters, the corrupt David Brock publication, claimed he is an anti-Muslim bigot. In truth, he has concerns about radical Islam.

The woman who got ahead in college and in her career lying about her heritage doesn’t think Pete Hegseth is qualified.

That band of geniuses on The View say Pete Hegseth isn’t competent since he never worked in the government. Whoopi claims he “clearly does not know anything about the military.”

WHOOPI: "[Pete Hegseth] clearly does not know anything about the military…" Hegseth is a highly decorated combat veteran who served in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan and has earned two Bronze Stars. pic.twitter.com/IO2nbDHNix — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 13, 2024

Racist Joy Reid said Hegseth will “round out the clown car” and described him as a mere Fox morning weekend show host. She left out his qualifications.

Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth is a combat veteran with 20+ years of service. He did tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, receiving two bronze stars.

Hegseth has a BA from Princeton and a master’s degree from Harvard.#JoyReid is a con artist race hustler fake news complete… pic.twitter.com/tedCZehbGA — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) November 13, 2024

Fake Republican Lisa Murkowski said, “Wow,” but not in a good way.

Most Republicans are happy. He’ll build up the military and hopefully, that will be all we ever need to keep our enemies at bay. A strong military is a deterrence. A woke military has made us a world laughing stock and empowered our enemies.

Hegseth can’t meet some of the establishment’s qualifications. He has never cross-dressed and stole women’s luggage from airport terminals.

Scott Jennings put it well.

“All the criticism of him is that he’s not the expected Washington pick. And I’m just saying to you that the American people just voted against the expected Washington pick.”

“Does anyone have confidence in the current leadership of the Pentagon and the way the defense situation has been operating for the last several years? I mean, from the Afghanistan pullout, which was an extreme debacle for which no one was held accountable. We’ve had spy balloons flying over the United States. We built a $300 million pier as a public relations stunt, which wound up killing an American service member.”

“I’d say I’ve had just about enough of the so-called insiders running the Defense Department. I think we ought to give Pete Hegseth a chance.

Scott Jennings Expertly DESTROYS CNN Critics of Trump’s Defense Secretary Pick “All the criticism of him [Pete Hegseth] is that he’s not the expected Washington pick. And I’m just saying to you that the American people just voted against the expected Washington pick.” “Does… pic.twitter.com/Tqdmrf1eWy — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) November 13, 2024

