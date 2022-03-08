McConnell Agrees to $14 Billion and Poland’s Jets for Ukraine

Senate leaders wouldn’t give Donald Trump $10 billion for a border wall. At the time, Chuck Schumer said we couldn’t afford it and McConnell gladly went along with it. Now, however, while we have $30 trillion in debt, senators decided to pass an enormous deficit spending bill that contains between $12 billion and $14 billion in aid for Ukraine.

“Where we have ended up is $14 billion,” Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) told reporters Tuesday.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.), shortly after McConnell spoke, said there was more than $12 billion in assistance for Ukraine. Asked about the discrepancy, he later said the bill would include a little less than $14 billion and a little more than $12 billion.

What’s a couple of billion to these generous politicians?

Lawmakers are hoping to vote this week on the measure.

McConnell also said he believed any funding to send planes to Poland would be included in the omnibus. Poland said Tuesday that it would make its MiG-29 combat jets available to the U.S. after days of talks about how to get such planes into the hands of Ukraine. In return, Poland wants U.S.-made planes to replace them.

That could well start World War III and put us on a war footing with Russia over a non-NATO nation – one that is not a democracy – but is beholden to the George Soros Great Reset crowd. At the same time, it puts Poland on Russia’s target.

McConnell is a disaster for Republicans. Watch:

Get Mitch McConnell out of office immediately. https://t.co/LHib3kUm1e — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) March 8, 2022

