Rep. Jayapal: “No Matter What We Do, Prices of Gas Are Going to Go Up”

Progressive [communist] Washington State Rep. Pramila Jayapal promises gas prices will go up even if we ramp up production. Breaking into a smirk, she said, “we should be weaning ourselves off fossil fuels”.. and “by the way, any Republicans that say ‘drill, baby, drill’ solves the problem… It’s wrong.”

Absurdly, she also claims increasing oil production won’t do a thing.

These commies are unable to think normally.

In the biggest lie of all, Jayapal is pretending we now have rising gas prices because of Putin. “We’re going to see gas prices rise but it’s in service to trying to quell a dictator.”

It’s actually in service to promote globalism and The Great Reset. These people don’t care about electric cars and they know they’re not doable on a large scale at this time. They want us out of our cars and on bikes or on foot.

Watch:

Rep. Jayapal says ramping up US oil production won’t do anything: “No matter what we we do, prices of gas are going to go up” pic.twitter.com/eTpU4IMzER — Jewish Patriot 🚛 (@MAGAJew2) March 6, 2022

Related