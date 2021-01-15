McConnell allegedly said Trump committed an impeachable offense

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has allegedly said he thinks President Trump has committed impeachable offenses following the Capitol building’s violent attacks last week, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Trump is under scrutiny for encouraging his supporters to come to D.C. to protest on the day Congress was slated to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win, The Hill reports.

According to the Times, McConnell said on Tuesday that he wanted to examine the language of the article of impeachment the House planned to pass Wednesday.

The Senate majority leader has indicated in private conversations that impeachment gives the GOP an opportunity to part from Trump. McConnell blames Trump with losing the Senate for Republicans, The Hill states.

McConnell refusing the $2,000 relief for Americans had a lot to do with the failure.

McConnell Didn’t Deny He Made the Comment

David Popp, a spokesman for McConnell, declined to comment to the Times, instead citing the leader’s speech on the floor on the day of the Capitol raid.

The Hill reached out to McConnell’s office for comment.

“This failed attempt to obstruct the Congress, this failed insurrection, only underscores how crucial the task before us is for our Republic,” McConnell said last Wednesday. “Our nation was founded precisely so that the free choice of the American people is what shapes our self-government and determines the destiny of our nation.”

McConnell wants Trump gone in whatever way necessary. However, the GOP might be gone with Trump.

