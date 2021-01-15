DC Officer describes his horrifying experience with the rioters at the Capitol

D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone was at the Capitol building during the deadly riots. In the clip below, he describes his torturous experience. The rioters were screaming out, ‘kill him with his own gun.’ There is obviously no excuse for this, none, and hopefully, all the attackers will be brought to justice. It’s horrendous.

Watch:

“Thank you, but f*ck you for being there”

Watch every second of this DC metro officers interview with CNN. pic.twitter.com/zUOafxRdBU — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 15, 2021

Some of the mob helped Officer Fanone. He appreciated the help but added, “F* you for being there.”

This was man who allegedly beat Fanone with an American flag as he was face down- after being dragged down cement steps by rioters – one of whom had a baton to Fanone’s neck pic.twitter.com/paIxlTbhLW — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 15, 2021

We showed clips of the people who planned the attack, but we will share this again.

These people are not yet identified insofar as we know. The left-wing poster says they’re right-wing.

This is gonna be a several part video that I am going to start in the middle because, Scorsese! He knew stuff. 😌 Part 1 (kind of) if you see someone you know please report them to the @FBI pic.twitter.com/cOu73FEZbd — Resist Patriot™💙 (@ReesusP) January 14, 2021

No one is reporting this clip of the CNN reporter and Antifa/BLM agitator John Sullivan:

Premeditation. noun – planning or plotting in advance of acting. (law) thought and intention to commit a crime well in advance of the crime; goes to show criminal intent. “Dude, I was trying to tell you, I couldn’t say much …” https://t.co/QO7uSnMmor — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) January 15, 2021

While we don’t doubt that Trump supporters were in the Capitol in large numbers, we are not sure yet who the ringleaders are. The AP believes they are police and military militia and Proud Boys. However, some of their reporting is conjecture. The ringleaders aren’t named yet. People need to start waiting for the evidence before they jump to conclusions. There is always more to know that might change how one perceives a situation.

For example, Mitch McConnell’s and Nancy Pelosi’s offices refused more security six times due to fear of how it would look. The timeline shows the President’s speech ended 56 minutes after the emergency began, and the attendees hadn’t arrived. We also see now that it was a planned riot and had nothing to do with the speech. President Trump was impeached based on the speech with no evidence and without due process.

There are ex-military in Antifa, and Black Lives Matter too. The extremes need to go and let the rest of us get along. But that won’t happen.

