McConnell doesn’t have the votes to stop impeachment witnesses – Update

Update at the end

If you want to know how much our lawmakers care about our Constitution and the damage the country has sustained under the assault by Democrats, just consider this latest information.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly does not have the votes to block witnesses. The RINOs are possibly going to give the Democrats what they want.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told senators privately Tuesday he does not yet have the votes to block new witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, reports the AP

A Republican familiar with the closed-door meeting of GOP senators provided the information.

McConnell convened the meeting shortly after Trump’s legal team made its closing arguments in the trial.

The GOP has a 53-seat majority and can only afford to lose three Republicans to prevent more debate over witnesses.

Can you believe they are going to make this country go through more of this over a phone call and Biden corruption?

Update

After I wrote this, I found The Hill article stating that Republicans are optimistic.

“The consensus is that we’ve heard enough and it’s time to go to a final judgment,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) told reporters.

[Consensus isn’t good enough]

Asked if the trial proceedings should go past Friday, Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), another member of Senate GOP leadership, said that it “shouldn’t.”

“We’re kind of confident,” Thune added.

The chamber is expected to vote Friday on whether or not to allow new witnesses or documents in President Trump’s trial. If they skip witnesses, that will pave the way for a swift vote to acquit Trump.

There are still several Republican senators, including Sens. Lisa Murkowski(Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine), Mitt Romney (Utah), Lamar Alexander(Tenn.) and Jerry Moran (Kansas), who have not said how they will vote on witnesses.

The indecision of the handful of GOP senators underscores that, despite public confidence, McConnell still does not have a lock on 51 votes to block witnesses.