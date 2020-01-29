Sen. Paul furious after Schumer accuses Trump’s kids of doing what Hunter did

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer suggested that President Donald Trump’s children may have benefited from their father’s foreign policy. He made that up out of whole cloth and Sen. Rand Paul was furious about it.

The New York Times reported Monday evening that in his upcoming book, ex-national security adviser John Bolton says he privately told Attorney General William Barr in 2019 that he was concerned Trump was granting personal favors to autocratic leaders in Turkey and China.

Referring to that article, Schumer, D-N.Y., asked rhetorically at a press conference Tuesday morning if the president had financial interests at stake.

“Maybe (Trump’s) kids had some economic interests at stake” with these diplomatic relations, he added.

Schumer had no basis for making that statement but he wanted the lie out in the media.

Paul, a Kentucky Republican, speaking to Fox News on Tuesday morning, said he was “offended and shocked” by Schumer’s comments and that Trump’s children “ought to sue him.”

“He just made it up, completely made it up,” Paul said of Schumer. “That is defamation of character, and he ought to go to court and be sued for it.”

Schumer’s spokespeople did not immediately respond to a Courier-Journal email seeking comment on Paul’s remarks.

Schumer didn’t bother to mention that Attorney General Bill Barr said the incident in the article never even happened.

In his Tuesday press conference, Schumer said the report is a warning:

“But this report should be a warning sign to any Republican in the Senate: If you vote with the White House to suppress and cover up evidence, the odds are strong that the truth, the truth, will eventually come out,” Schumer said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) were also unhappy at not having advance notice in light of the fact that Bolton’s lawyer, Charles J. Cooper, told The Times he provided a copy of the book to the Trump administration on Dec. 30 to be reviewed for classified information.

McConnell doesn’t like being blindsided, allegedly, according to the Courier-Journal. Who knows how accurate that is.

They allegedly pressed Trump’s advisers for an explanation of Bolton’s account. President Trump refuted the account.

“I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens,” Trump tweeted.

The Courier-Journal did not accurately describe why Rand Paul was angry. Watch the clip to get the reason for his reaction. He’s frustrated because Schumer made up another Trump scandal that applies to Hunter and Joe Biden.

Watch this brief clip: