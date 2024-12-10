Corrupt FBI Director Wray Is Expected to Resign, Maybe Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Christopher Wray is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Our corrupt FBI Director will reportedly resign. The Washington Examiner‘s Kerry Picket reports he will be gone on or before the inauguration. Sources inside the bureau said he wants to leave before Donald Trump fires him.

Our new incoming FBI director, Kash Patel, can save the bureau.

Donald Trump told Wray to leave. He was technically fired. It is funny how Democrats wanted the GOP to keep Wray since he has a ten-year contract. There is nothing in the contract that demands the President keep him.

Sen. Chuck Grassley wants Christopher Wray to resign. It’s too bad it took seven years of Wray corruption for the senator to come out strongly against him. Just yesterday, we heard about more corruption. The DOJ/FBI were spying on Republican congressmen and staffers.

Grassley wrote: In his 7yrs as FBI Dir Chris Wray has allowed the bureau 2b politicized + repeatedly refused 2 answer to Congress & protect whistleblowers Time 2 turn the page on Dir Wray & Deputy Dir Abbate’s failed leadership IVE SEEN ENOUGH

It was time to ditch him about seven years ago. Wray has done a lot of damage in his time at the FBI.

Incoming Senate Judiciary Chairman @ChuckGrassley issues damning 11-page letter of the FBI’s widespread malfeasance under the leadership of FBI Director Chris Wray and Deputy Director Paul Abbate. The Senate cannot confirm @Kash_Patel soon enough.https://t.co/qtZAURpDRS pic.twitter.com/fDQ2fxa6Wf — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) December 9, 2024

Whistleblower Steve Friend is happy to see the coward go.

Chris Wray is having an all-hands town hall tomorrow at 2ET. He’ll resign like a coward.@Kash_Patel is the man we need to save the @FBI. pic.twitter.com/xZ4vtJYh1N — Steve Friend (@RealStevefriend) December 10, 2024

Remember when Chris Wray laughed because whistleblower Garret O’Boyle wasn’t getting paid for months?

Remember when @fbi‘s Wray snickered about me being unpaid for about a year (it’s been about 2 years now) when asked by @RepBarryMoore? @SuspendablesUSA fbi insiders strongly believe he will resign soon as he has a pending “announcement” coming up. If he doesn’t, he’ll get fired… https://t.co/ubhXvOdeT7 pic.twitter.com/QKJqRptuwk — Garret O’Boyle (@GOBactual) December 10, 2024

BREAKING: F.B.I. Whistleblower, Garrett O’Boyle just ended today’s hearing with a chilling warning for future F.B.I Whistleblowers pic.twitter.com/7WiEpsome6 — TeasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) May 18, 2023

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email