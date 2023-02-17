Gateway Pundit’s Bombshell Video Should Make You Furious

You should be furious after watching a video published by The Gateway Pundit and given to them exclusively. Most of us knew this, but the clip is a shocking confirmation of the deceit perpetrated by the Pelosis. The lies that we have had to live with are Stalinesque. The extreme punishments given to innocent J6 prisoners are appalling. They are built on lies. If you will, look at the video and tell me if I’m wrong about this.
The weaponization of the DOB/FBI must be addressed swiftly and harshly.
To start, Alexandra Pelosi’s staged, made-for-TV movie is recirculating. Alexandra is Nancy Pelosi’s filmmaker daughter. Her film and our ‘leaders’ bad acting in the film are supposed to have been coincidental and not scripted.
It’s not just circulating. Thanks to The Gateway Pundit, it’s circulating with a new, never-before-seen-must-see video. It’s unbelievable.
If you haven’t seen the original made-for-TV film, click here, but the real story is The Gateway Pundit film.
The new video
One man received an eight-month prison sentence for merely walking into the Capitol, Alexandra notes, aware of the absurdity. She knew the Shaman’s sentence was a pathetic joke. Alexandra Pelosi knew the Proud Boys weren’t insurrectionists, and DC is too biased to conduct fair Trump supporter trials.
Nancy Pelosi admitted to a J6 defendant that the insurrection narrative was absurd. She allowed filming because she wanted the defendant in her film. He wisely declined to be in the film.
Read more at The Gateway Pundit. The outlet gets regularly slammed by the left because they’re dangerous. They have a large audience and put out too much of the truth. It endangers the power of the elites. If people knew the truth, the elites would be toppled from their thrones.
We can’t answer for the absolute truth of this, but we trust what we see in the clip. You decide for yourself.
Exclusive: Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter Caught on Tape Admitting Jan. 6 Protests Not an Insurrection https://t.co/Y1wStWbQTF
— Maura (@indiesentinel) February 17, 2023
The Gateway Pundit is a great source. I read it in the morning with this fine site.
We lost the USA. It was a coup. The truth does not matter. The media, the dems, Mitch, Pence, Haley, Cruz, McCarthy, the DOJ, …. all decided it was an insurrection. There is no mechanism available to recover from this.
There is but it takes a group of people willing to fight for their freedom. We have two generations of cowards now. As long as they have their hot pockets, fakebook and memes, they are just fine.
Even if it was an insurrection, the arrested deserved a fair trial. But it wasn’t an insurrection by Patriots or even a riot. January 6 was a staged False Flag Black Op. It only takes a dozen people to create a situation like J6, the CIA has been doing this for 70 years. A true Insurrection requires armed rebellion and in the thousands of people there the only ones with arms was the Government. The Deep State had to stop the Congress which was leaning towards investigating the Stolen Elections. That is until the False Flag Black Op scared the crap out of the Week Kneed. On January 6 we did see an Insurrection, but it was the Chinese Communist Deep State installing a Puppet President after stealing the 2020 Presidential Election.
I suspect that most people are lazy thinkers who will say “how horrible, something should be done” but will not lift a finger to help build the grass roots networks to actually remove the scoundrels from power. For too many “somebody” does not include themselves.
E.g. How many work to be sure that good people are candidates for the local school board elections and then work for and support them? Yet the education of the next generation is a prime requirement because that generation will decide out fate when we age.
I think at this point grass roots efforts will not save the USA. The damage is too great and the infestation is too deep. The GOP is part of it. Protests can result in extreme persecution. The coup was successful.