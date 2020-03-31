Sanity! Idaho gov bans biological men from competing in all-female sports

Free Beacon reports that Idaho Governor Brad Little (R) on Monday signed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act to prohibit biologically male students from participating in all-female sports. CNN put it this way: they see it as limiting the rights of transgender people.

“Athletic teams or sports designated for females, women, or girls shall not be open to students of the male sex,” the bill states.

The law cites differences in male and female physiology that results in distinct athletic capabilities.

“Under this bill, boys and men will not be able to take the place of girls and women in sports because it is not fair,” state representative Barbara Ehardt told Reuters.

The measure says that a “dispute” about an athlete’s gender can only be resolved by examining “the student’s reproductive anatomy, genetic makeup, or normal endogenously 19 produced testosterone levels.”

At the same time, three female students in Connecticut have filed a federal lawsuit to prevent schools allowing biological men from competing in women’s sports.

One of the students in the Connecticut case said she was happy to hear about the Idaho laws.

“I have lost four state championships because my state’s policy ignores the physical advantages males have over females in sports and allows males to compete in the girls’ category,” Chelsea Mitchell told theDaily Wire. “Four times I was the fastest female in my race, but I didn’t get the gold medal or the state title; the males in my race took that honor. I have watched this happen over and over again in my sport in Connecticut, as so many girls have been impacted.”

The Department of Justice is backing the Connecticut lawsuit.

The governor also signed a second bill on Monday that prohibits transgender people from changing their sex on their birth certificate.

Doesn’t this seem saner?

However, he will be sued by the ACLU.

In 2018, a federal court struck down a similar bill that sought to prevent gender from being changed on birth certificates.

The state [communist] ACLU said both laws violate the rights of transgender Idahoans. What about the rights of female athletes? As for birth certificates, they are meant to describe the person biologically at birth. If they can be changed, what can we count on to be accurate?