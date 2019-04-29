McConnell says he will fight socialism, but many Americans want it

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell promises to be the grim reaper of socialism and has declared his opposition to Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

“Are we gonna turn this into a socialist country? Don’t assume it cannot happen. It will all be in the hands of the voters of this country next year,” McConnell declared. He added, “If you share my view, and I hope you do, that that’s not what we want America to be like in the future, let me tell you this…. if I’m still the majority leader of the Senate, think of me as the Grim Reaper. None of that stuff is gonna pass. None of it.”

NOT EVERYONE AGREES

The AP interviewed Independents, Democrats, and Republicans about their attitude towards socialism. The ignorance about the danger is appalling and the apathy of independents is alarming.

The reactions of Democrats and Independents are indifference and a complete lack of awareness on those. They couldn’t be further apart from the Republicans.

Here are some of the responses in Colorado where Sen. Gardner faces a tough election:

Paul Kelly, 64, accountant and unaffiliated voter from Denver suburb of Westminster: “I don’t think they understand where it will lead,” he said of Democrats’ views of socialism. “Democrats are innocents. They think a utopian world exists.”

[Innocents? Or control freaks?]

Nicolette Jones, 20, Democrat, student at Adams State University in Alamosa: “I don’t see the possibility of the U.S. becoming a socialist country as a reasonable fear.”

Angie Horning, 50, Republican, real estate agent from Colorado Springs: “I don’t see socialism as having helped anywhere. It’s a concern. People don’t understand it. It takes freedom away.”

Nick Saenz, 36, Democrat, history professor at Adams State University: Republican warnings about socialism are “a dog whistle” aimed at older voters’ Cold War fears of the communist threat.

David Winston, Republican pollster and adviser to congressional GOP leaders, on next year’s elections: “In most of these states, it’s the political center that’s going to decide the outcome, and the political center is not fond of socialism.”

Geoffrey Garin, Democratic pollster and adviser to congressional Democratic leaders, on GOP attempts to woo suburban voters by warning about Democrats and socialism: “With suburban voters, Republicans are just playing a losing hand” because of issues like battling climate change and improving health care coverage.

Andrew Romanoff, former speaker of Colorado House and candidate for Democratic nomination to oppose Gardner: “People support Social Security and Medicare, public education and infrastructure. That doesn’t make you a socialist. It’s just common sense.”

Socialism could happen here but half the country doesn’t even see it as an issue. They think public education and Medicare proves it works.

People mustn’t count on Independents. They are apathetic.

Venezuela, here we come. My grandfather fought national socialism and fascism in World War II and idiots are going to vote it in.