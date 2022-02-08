Congressional Staffers to Unionize – It Gives More Power for Unions & Dems

The White House on Tuesday threw its support behind a new movement by congressional staffers to unionize.

They aren’t spoiled, insufferable, and overpaid enough. Now they need a too-powerful union leader advocating for them. Once government agencies were unionized, they became more totalitarian. Public unions are a problem due to the conflict of interests.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that President Biden supports the effort when asked about it during a regular press briefing.

“He supports the right of any individual to seek to join a union, to collective bargain, and of course, Capitol Hill staffers are certainly individuals who are pursuing that,” she said.

FDR would have disagreed.

Biden is for everything that isn’t good for the USA.

Congressional staffers announced on Friday that they planned to unionize. They have received support from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).

But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has expressed opposition to the drive, telling Punchbowl News that he doesn’t believe it would be “productive for the government.”

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a liberal Democrat, also appeared skeptical of the effort on Tuesday, saying that he and his staff serve at the “will and pleasure” of West Virginians.

“I want to make sure we serve the people of West Virginia. That’s our responsibility. But if there’s staff that is not being treated fairly, that should be looked into and taken care of,” Manchin said.

Meanwhile, a White House task force earlier this week unveiled a lengthy report with recommendations to bolster union membership among federal government employees and contractors.

Anything that makes big government grow larger is okay with Democrats. Unions give hundreds of millions to Democrat candidates and Democrats reward them with high salaries, ridiculous levels of job security, and glorious benefits.

