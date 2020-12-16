McConnell urges senators to not object to Biden’s electoral votes

The Republicans haven’t been supportive of President Trump’s efforts to overturn the sham election. How many of them actually believe the stupefyingly unaware and crooked Joe Biden with the unlikeable communist running mate won over 82 million voters? We guarantee almost none or none.

Yet, they haven’t been there for the President or his supporters. They have not given Trump’s 74 million supporters a voice on this issue. How many of them wanted Trump dispatched?

They think everything will go back to the way it was. It won’t. We’ve seen the dark underbelly of government’s workings, which will only grow worse if nothing is done.

The divide between establishment Republicans and Magas is enormous. Maybe they should form their own party.

The Republicans enabled this fiasco of an election, along with the media, Bill Barr, and the turncoats at Fox News.

Today, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Joe Biden as the “President-Elect.” He then instructed Republicans not to intervene and help President Trump contest this fraudulent election.

He warned Republican senators away from disputing the Electoral College tally when Congress convenes in a joint session on Jan. 6 to confirm the results.

Axios reports, “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his leadership team urged fellow Republicans on a conference call today not to participate in any efforts to object to certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election win in the Jan. 6 joint session, two sources on the call tell Axios.”

“McConnell said, “there’s zero sentiment” for an objection, according to sources,” Axios continued.

THEY’LL CHEAT AGAIN IF NOTHING IS DONE

That fight would yield a “terrible vote” for Republicans, McConnell, who has supported the President, told the senators, according to two people granted anonymity to discuss the call, which was first reported by Politico. They would have to choose whether to back Trump or publicly buck him.

Republicans are worried about the bad effects on the Jan. 5 Georgia runoff election, where two incumbent Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, face Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in a state that flipped in November for Biden.

They should be more concerned about the bad effect fraudulent voting will have. They aren’t dealing with the mail-in ballot stuffing or the failure to check signatures, thanks to a sketchy agreement made between the DNC and the secretary of state in Georgia.

The senatorial races are critical, and this is the GOP strategy. Meanwhile, the corrupt voting that took place during the presidential election will take place again. Stacey Abrams and her army of radicals are responsible for 1.2 million applications going out.

Just the same, some House Republicans do plan to object.