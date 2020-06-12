Media cheers ‘peaceful’ seizure in Seattle

CNN described the ongoing Seattle protests and activists’ takeover of a city neighborhood as “peaceful.” As armed rioters guard checkpoints to get in and out of the seized property, including a police station, CNN is falsely portraying the radical takeover.

These are the kinds of speeches being given inside the Seattle “autonomous zone.” A masked man goes on a racist tirade outside the abandoned police precinct. (He says whites are best at murdering.) Radical zines & booklets given out call for overthrowing of US government. pic.twitter.com/suDQ45Nf2y — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 12, 2020

The cable news network headlined its article on Seattle’s autonomous zone, “Seattle police want to return to a vacated precinct in what protesters call an ‘autonomous zone.’” The piece described the autonomous zone as a place of peaceful protesters, quoting Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

CNN reported that Seattle police want to go back and reclaim the neighborhood, which contains the police department’s East Precinct building, but Seattle officials won’t let them even though 911 calls go unanswered.

“What’s happening is this incredible movement… [It’s] incredibly inspiring to the vast majority of American people. But it is also threatening to the right-wing and the reactionary agenda of Donald Trump,” says Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant pic.twitter.com/The96CVjT0 — CNN (@CNN) June 12, 2020

THE NY TIMES CHEERED THE SEIZURE BY THE ANTI-CAPITALISTS

The New York Times cheered the Seattle protesters who took over the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood and imposed their own Soviet-style rules for the area.

The newspaper headlined the news surrounding the self-proclaimed independent country, “Free Food, Free Speech and Free of Police: Inside Seattle’s ‘Autonomous Zone.’”

City authorities visited the area to observe conditions and to coordinate essential services if the need arose, but have not attempted to force protesters out. The article said that the “protest zone has increasingly functioned with the tacit blessing of the city.”

The Times reported that the Capitol Hill neighborhood “is the heart of the city’s art and culture” and blamed capitalism for threatening the neighborhood’s culture “as rising tech wealth brings in gentrification.”

The newspaper praised the protesters for their actions, which protesters “reversed the barricades to shield the liberated streets.”

The New York Times called the protester-run area “part street festival, part commune” and promoted the area’s rejection of capitalism. The area boasted a “’No Cop Co-op’ where protesters “could pick up a free LaCroix sparkling water or a snack.”

“No currency was accepted,” the article said, “but across the street, in a nod to capitalism, a bustling stand was selling $6 hot dogs. It was dealing in U.S. dollars.”

Seattle’s police chief says that police have been “unable” to respond to the “rapes, robberies, and all sorts of violent acts” that have have occurred in the so-called ‘Autonomous Zone.’ pic.twitter.com/uPsYii0pew — MRCTV (@mrctv) June 12, 2020

