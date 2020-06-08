Mitt Romney walks with Black Lives Matter

Mitt Romney walked with Black Lives Matter, the group partly responsible for all the violence and destruction throughout the country. The group is a police hate group.
Friendly reminder that Joe Biden literally told a crowd of black people that Mitt Romney was going to bring back slavery and put them in chains if he became president in 2012 https://t.co/1em2iGtFnk
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) June 7, 2020
He did walk with a large group of Christians and was walking against racism but he’s a phony. Jeff Flake thinks it’s good leadership.
This is leadership. https://t.co/2tFuFgp4Vq
— Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) June 7, 2020
He’s such a panderer and a fool.
Yashar Ali explains:
Mitt Romney saying “Black Lives Matter” is a combination of a few things:
– Potential run for POTUS
– His dad’s legacy
– Understanding the moment we’re in
– His own legacy
And I was remiss not to include his black granddaughter previously – nothing like a personal connection https://t.co/2YycAZ5g75
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 8, 2020
Black lives matter. Of course, they matter, but it’s a slogan meant to stir the passions to rebellion.
Black Lives Matter wants to defund the police and their platform is Marxist.
Media are ***extremely excited*** about Mitt Romney supporting the political group “Black Lives Matter,” whose policy positions include nationwide defunding of police.
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 7, 2020
This shallow weak man is a blithering fool, useful idiot, surorised he didn’t get on his knees, wonder when Bush will join him and get on his knees too
Mitt Romney is LDS and anything he does should be seen as an attempt to achieve “salvation”. The LDS church does not worship the same Jesus as Christian churches. That’s not to say that many LDS are good people, they just work for salvation, which is different than receiving it as a gift from God.
Am not regretting for one second that I didn’t vote for Mitt the scumbag. I didn’t vote for Obama either, I was one of those so called “Paul-bots” back then who wrote in Ron Paul in 2012. Mitt Romney very well could have been worse than Obama imho and he has no business being elected dog catcher.