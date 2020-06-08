Mitt Romney walks with Black Lives Matter

By
M. Dowling
-
3

Mitt Romney walked with Black Lives Matter, the group partly responsible for all the violence and destruction throughout the country. The group is a police hate group.

He did walk with a large group of Christians and was walking against racism but he’s a phony. Jeff Flake thinks it’s good leadership.

He’s such a panderer and a fool.

Yashar Ali explains:

Black lives matter. Of course, they matter, but it’s a slogan meant to stir the passions to rebellion.

Black Lives Matter wants to defund the police and their platform is Marxist.

3 COMMENTS

  3. Mitt Romney is LDS and anything he does should be seen as an attempt to achieve “salvation”. The LDS church does not worship the same Jesus as Christian churches. That’s not to say that many LDS are good people, they just work for salvation, which is different than receiving it as a gift from God.

  4. Am not regretting for one second that I didn’t vote for Mitt the scumbag. I didn’t vote for Obama either, I was one of those so called “Paul-bots” back then who wrote in Ron Paul in 2012. Mitt Romney very well could have been worse than Obama imho and he has no business being elected dog catcher.

