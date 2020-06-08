Mitt Romney walks with Black Lives Matter

Mitt Romney walked with Black Lives Matter, the group partly responsible for all the violence and destruction throughout the country. The group is a police hate group.

Friendly reminder that Joe Biden literally told a crowd of black people that Mitt Romney was going to bring back slavery and put them in chains if he became president in 2012 https://t.co/1em2iGtFnk — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) June 7, 2020

He did walk with a large group of Christians and was walking against racism but he’s a phony. Jeff Flake thinks it’s good leadership.

He’s such a panderer and a fool.

Yashar Ali explains:

Mitt Romney saying “Black Lives Matter” is a combination of a few things: – Potential run for POTUS

– His dad’s legacy

– Understanding the moment we’re in

– His own legacy And I was remiss not to include his black granddaughter previously – nothing like a personal connection https://t.co/2YycAZ5g75 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 8, 2020

Black lives matter. Of course, they matter, but it’s a slogan meant to stir the passions to rebellion.

Black Lives Matter wants to defund the police and their platform is Marxist.

Media are ***extremely excited*** about Mitt Romney supporting the political group “Black Lives Matter,” whose policy positions include nationwide defunding of police. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 7, 2020