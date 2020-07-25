Media ignores the burning down of America – latest from Portland

The media refuses to report the truth. Americans are not shown the violence or told the truth.

The fake wall of Moms who were actually Antifa ‘moms’ is now joined by the wall of vets. Some may be so in some cases, but many are Antifa. They pull this garbage because it gives the media the fake story they want to report.

Watch:

ALLEGED WORKING MEN

And they have lawyers, teachers, and healthcare workers chanting, ‘This is what democracy looks like.” This is the exact chant heard at Occupy Wall Street in 2011. Occupy Wall Street was an anarchist-communist movement.

This was an Antifa protest and they called it a “peaceful protest,” but watch the videos at the end.

Watch:

HERE’S MOM TRYING TO PULL DOWN THE FENCE PROTECTING THE COURTHOUSE

But don’t worry, ‘this mom loves you.’

The white leftists pretend it’s about Black Lives Matter.

EVEN FOX ISN’T HONEST

Fox doesn’t bother researching who these people are any longer. You will never hear them explain that the protesters/rioters refer to themselves as anarcho-communists. And they won’t tell you they are violent, not peaceful. Fox News no longer tells the whole truth.

For example, one of our readers, Greg, said that while they reported about Portland this morning, the screenshots told a different story, an inaccurate one.

The last photo from Fox News shows the fence pushed down but it’s after all the other pictures, suggesting the fence coming down was the result of the preceding photos. The protesters are shown with their hands up while being tear gassed. The host on the show said, “Look at all that smoke.” The smoke was tear gas viewed as aggression by the police.

HERE IS WHAT REALLY WENT ON

Watch the next four clips:

