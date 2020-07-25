Media ignores the burning down of America – latest from Portland

The media refuses to report the truth. Americans are not shown the violence or told the truth.

The fake wall of Moms who were actually Antifa ‘moms’ is now joined by the wall of vets. Some may be so in some cases, but many are Antifa. They pull this garbage because it gives the media the fake story they want to report.

Watch:

How incredible

Wall of Vets, join Wall of Moms with BLM protesters Standing up to Trump’s unmarked gestapo HEROES 💕#BlackLivesMattters #Portland pic.twitter.com/KE7r8SZyFH — Mara McEwin (@maramcewin) July 25, 2020

ALLEGED WORKING MEN

And they have lawyers, teachers, and healthcare workers chanting, ‘This is what democracy looks like.” This is the exact chant heard at Occupy Wall Street in 2011. Occupy Wall Street was an anarchist-communist movement.

This was an Antifa protest and they called it a “peaceful protest,” but watch the videos at the end.

Watch:

There are 10-15k marching tonight in Portland. The “Walls of Moms” (wearing yellow) & Dads (orange), joined by “Wall of Vets,” “Teachers Against Tyrants” (green), Healthcare Workers (in scrubs) & Lawyers for BLM (purple) pic.twitter.com/CfCYH05CUQ — Տℍᗅℛᝪℕ 🆘️🌊#JoeBiden2020 (@WomanRises) July 25, 2020

HERE’S MOM TRYING TO PULL DOWN THE FENCE PROTECTING THE COURTHOUSE

But don’t worry, ‘this mom loves you.’

Rioters, including a “mom” protester, try to pull down the barrier protecting the federal courthouse with rope. Video by @VenturaReport. #antifa #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/gb2PFkrtUs — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 25, 2020

The white leftists pretend it’s about Black Lives Matter.

EVEN FOX ISN’T HONEST

Fox doesn’t bother researching who these people are any longer. You will never hear them explain that the protesters/rioters refer to themselves as anarcho-communists. And they won’t tell you they are violent, not peaceful. Fox News no longer tells the whole truth.

For example, one of our readers, Greg, said that while they reported about Portland this morning, the screenshots told a different story, an inaccurate one.

The last photo from Fox News shows the fence pushed down but it’s after all the other pictures, suggesting the fence coming down was the result of the preceding photos. The protesters are shown with their hands up while being tear gassed. The host on the show said, “Look at all that smoke.” The smoke was tear gas viewed as aggression by the police.

HERE IS WHAT REALLY WENT ON

Watch the next four clips:

A mob beats a man in the middle of downtown Portland. They say he stabbed someone. #PortlandRiots #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/UlbHsIqRWp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 25, 2020

War-like scenes again as federal officers stand guard outside the Portland federal courthouse and are hit with projectiles thrown by rioters. #antifa pic.twitter.com/7GpBsINcJq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 25, 2020

Rioters are still trying to break inside. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/rUtHCNXgVt — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 25, 2020

Rioters are using a circle saw to cut apart the fence protecting the federal courthouse. Video by @livesmattershow pic.twitter.com/okZ56jpH5B #PortlandRiots — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 25, 2020

More chaos in the streets of downtown Portland at the riot. Some person is dragged away. pic.twitter.com/zzgGNSjfUP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 25, 2020

Rioters started a fire in the middle of the street. The Mark O. Hatfield courthouse stands in the background. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/3nU4Nr1KyU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 25, 2020