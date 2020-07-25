Baseball comes out strong for BLM during the anthem

Black lives matter very much but that is not what the organization of the same name is about.

Black Lives Matter, a Soros-funded organization, is by their own admission, a communist organization. The leaders are “trained Marxists.”

Seventy percent of the money for BLM goes to themselves and their consultants.

Also, BLM is not a grassroots organization, and half of their members are white.

They are cop haters, provoking police killings and other violence, lawlessness, and unrest while pretending they represent the injustices towards blacks.

The movement wants anarchy to bring about communist/socialist change, just like the Black Panthers of the ’70s.

The Democrat Party has embraced them for whatever reasons, possibly votes, since BLM agitators are great shakedown artists — like Anifa.

The late Larry Grathwohl, former FBI informant in the Weather Underground, understood from personal experience how white communists exploited blacks and other minority groups. He said that Weather Underground terrorists Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn regarded Barack Obama, whose political career they sponsored, as a tool—a puppet—to use against white America. Obama’s legacy at home will certainly include more racial division.

BASEBALL KNEELS AGAINST AMERICA

By this time, the teams have to know BLM is a communist organization seeking to overthrow the country/capitalism. They have to know, therefore, they are coming out strong for communism.

THE BLM IS THE BLACK PANTHERS

Watch, they want to dismantle whites and capitalism:

ANTIFA LOVES THEM

The peaceful Portland protesters give their pep speech, acknowledge their full support for Black Lives Matter, and plan their assault on the federal courthouse.

They have nothing to fear since the media and the Portland officials support them and cover for them. BLM does much the same. They just don’t have a Black Bloc.

Watch: