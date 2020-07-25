Surveillance video captures NYC mob beating woman, stepfather for no reason

Surveillance video captured a brutal beating of a father and his stepdaughter by an angry mob inside a bodega in Washington Heights, New York City. The woman, 22, was the target and she has no idea why they beat her.

The video shows the attack on the woman and her stepfather, 41, who was beaten unconscious. At one point, a person grabbed a beer bottle to beat the woman on the head.

A bystander told the NYPD that her phone was also stolen by the mob when she tried to call the police, according to the New York Post.

The stepfather and his 22-year-old daughter spoke to WLNY-TV who showed them the video footage. The video “shocked” her. She didn’t remember a lot of it, having blacked it out. She doesn’t know why they did it.

CAME OUT OF NOWHERE

“Came out of nowhere,” she said.

She told WLNY that she was walking to the deli when the group began harassing her and accusing her of trying to contact one of their girlfriends. When she rushed into the bodega to avoid the mob, they followed her in and attacked her.

“I got hit in my face, my head, my face, my neck,” she said. They also tore her pants off.

I THOUGHT THEY KILLED HIM

Her stepfather rushed in to help and was beaten unconscious, spending two days in the hospital. He still suffers from pain in his face.

“I thought they killed him. I thought he died,” she said, seeing him unconscious on the floor.”

Police are asking for help from the public in finding at least six suspects, all in their 20s, from the attack. Three suspects have been identified by police as 22-year-old Tyquan Dupont, 21-year-old Devonte Phillips, and 26-year-old Tyrone Lawrence.

Watch: