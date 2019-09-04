Media Mostly Ignores Gov. Newsom’s Awful New Bill

Communistic Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California signed a bill today that’s a direct slap in the face of law enforcement. California is very corrupt, hopelessly so.

The bill says it’s okay for able-bodied people over 18-years of age to refuse to assist a police officer if he requests it during an arrest.

That sends a terrible message to the youth.

You know what, police needn’t help them either. And if there is a call to the governor’s mansion, they should take their time getting there.

IS IT RACIST TO HELP POLICE?

The Sacramento Bee reported that the old law, the California Posse Comitatus Act of 1872, was common in the country’s early days, but Sen. Bob Hertzberg, a Los Angeles Democrat who sponsored the bill, called the old law a “vestige of a bygone era.” The law was employed to help catch runaway slaves, the report said.

Oh right, it’s racist to help officers, many of whom are Black and Hispanic. That’s nice.

California Senate Bill 192 strikes down the nearly 150-year-old piece of legislation requiring that “able-bodied person 18 years of age or older” aid such officers or they could be charged with a misdemeanor, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Persons charged with failing to aid a responding officer were also subject to a fine not exceeding $1,000, The Bee reported in February.

The Democratic sponsor for the bill, state Sen. Bob Hertzberg of Los Angeles, referred to the original California Posse Comitatus Act of 1872 as a “vestige of a bygone era” that creates “an untenable moral dilemma” for citizens.

A moral dilemma to help an officer in distress or in need?

The decision to repeal the bill has not been popular with state authorities.

IT MIGHT ADD TO LAW ENFORCEMENT CHALLENGES

Despite the bill receiving little media attention, state police and peacekeepers suggest it may, in some instances, increase the challenges faced by stations lacking man-power as they attempt to catch fleeing suspects.

According to The Bee, the California State Sheriff’s Association indicated this week that they are simply “unconvinced” a repeal was necessary or helpful.

“There are situations in which a peace officer might look to private persons for assistance in matters of emergency or risks to public safety and we are unconvinced that this statute should be repealed,” the association said in a statement.

Newsom did not release a statement regarding the repeal, according to Fox News.

However, the communistic governor has made a lot of anti-police remarks, suggesting police are all racists.

“It’s just incomprehensible to me that we have a system that is so biased, so random, so unbelievably racially biased,” Newsom told The Marshall Project in August.

The progressive governor had just signed into law the strictest police “use of force” restrictions in the nation at the time.

Time Magazine reported that law requires police officers be held criminally responsible for employing force in their policing duties unless there is “no reasonable alternative.”

The media is ignoring this story and all the corruption in California.