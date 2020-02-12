Meet the 4 prosecutors who resigned over the Roger Stone re-filing

After the prosecutors submitted a sentence recommendation for up to 9 years for Roger Stone, the attorney general called for a re-filing that recommended a lesser sentence. The top brass at the DOJ were given misinformation about the recommendation prior to it being made public.

Four prosecutors in the case have resigned from the case over the AGs decision. Here is your chance to meet them and seriously consider if their decision in the case that “shocked” the DOJ brass was politically driven.

Jonathan Kravis, assistant U.S. attorney

Mr. Kravis, 42, resigned from his post at the Justice Department after the Attorney General recommended a re-filing of the absolutely absurd 9-year sentence recommended by the prosecutors in the Roger Stone case.

Kravis was a trial attorney, lectured at George Washington University, got his law degree at Yale, and was an assistant U.S. attorney for D.C.

Here comes the interesting part.

During President Barack Obama’s first term, he served as an associate White House counsel.

Kravis clerked for Merrick B. Garland, the appeals court judge who was nominated by Mr. Obama for the Supreme Court in 2016. He also clerked for Justice Stephen G. Breyer of the Supreme Court.

Both of those justices are far-left activists.

Kravis was on the Mueller team of 13 angry Democrats, as they were nicknamed by the President.

Aaron S.J. Zelinsky, special assistant U.S. attorney

Mr. Zelinsky, 36, was the first of the four prosecutors to file a withdrawal notice in federal court over the re-filing.

He will remain an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland, said Marcia Murphy, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland, where Mr. Zelinsky worked under Rod J. Rosenstein.

Here comes the interesting part.

Zelinsky played a central role in the prosecution of George Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the F.B.I. about his contacts with Russian intermediaries during the 2016 presidential election. Mr. Papadopoulos served 14 days in jail.

Zelinsky clerked for Justice Anthony M. Kennedy before his retirement from the Supreme Court and for Justice John Paul Stevens after his retirement. He worked for the State Department during the Obama administration and received both his undergraduate and law degrees from Yale.

He was on the Mueller team of 13 angry Democrats involved in the Russia-Trump collusion hoax.

Adam C. Jed, special assistant U.S. attorney

Mr. Jed, 38, was part of the cadre of lawyers who worked for Mr. Mueller on the 22-month Russia investigation.

Jed had previously worked as an appellate lawyer for the Justice Department’s civil division, where he gained recognition in 2013 for arguing that a ban on gay marriage was unconstitutional.

He also clerked for leftist Justice Stevens, according to Harvard Law Today, an alumni publication of the university where Mr. Jed got his law degree in 2008.

Michael J. Marando, assistant U.S. attorney

Mr. Marando, 42, became the fourth and final member of the prosecution team who withdrew from the Stone case on Tuesday.

He is an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. He has pursued very serious cases and was kinder to hardened criminals than he was to Stone.

This next bit of information is the interesting part.

Thieves and money launderers get far lesser sentences than Stone.

In January, Marando helped to secure only a 60-month prison sentence for a Virginia man who pleaded guilty to stealing over $1.3 million from companies and individuals by requiring deposits for bogus loans.

In March 2018, he secured only an 18-month prison sentence for a dual citizen of Russia and Israel who had pleaded guilty to money laundering as part of an international fraud scheme.

Compare that to 9 years for a gadfly like Stone who was ensnared for lying after the government couldn’t get him for anything Wikileaks and Assange. He then made his usual outrageous threats to an ex-friend and chief witness against him. That witness begged the court to give Stone probation because he never felt threatened by the rants. Stone goes off with mindless rants and has for years.

Mr. Marando received his undergraduate and law degrees from Cornell University, according to his wedding announcement in The New York Times.