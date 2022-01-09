NBC: “Little Scientific Evidence” BioMales Have Advantages in Sports

NBC News wants you to believe there is “little scientific evidence” that biological males have an advantage in women’s sports.

Don’t believe your lying eyes or any facts and buy into this, or you’re a bigot.

A reporter would have to be pretty stupid to believe it or expect us to. If it were the case, wouldn’t transmen be dominating men’s sports?

The women’s world record in the 100 meters is 10.49 seconds and has stood since 1988. The boys’ high school record is 10.0 seconds.

Why is U of Penn student Lia Thomas crushing every swimming record?

People aren’t “furious” because Thomas is transgender as NBC claims in this clip. It’s because she’s a biological male who is destroying women’s sports. The host claims Thomas has the support of her team and school. Her team has anonymously said they don’t support this.

Watch this insanity:

NBC News: “Little scientific evidence” biological males have an advantage in women’s sports pic.twitter.com/zkCClGpq54 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 8, 2022

