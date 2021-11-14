Meet Your Next President of the United States

















The New York Times published a propaganda piece praising Kamala Harris’s performance on her trip to Paris. The purpose is clear. They were able to help destroy the Trump presidency and now believe they can create a Harris presidency. She is being groomed.

They credited her with soothing our damaged relations with France over selling submarines to Australia.

“I think there is no question that I’m here as a representative for my country,” Ms. Harris said. “And my presence here is reflective of the priorities that the United States has as it relates to France.”

The main diplomatic achievement Ms. Harris brings home from the trip was the announcement on Wednesday that the United States had joined a French-led global initiative to protect civilians against cyberattacks and protect elections from digital threats. That may have helped soothe France’s anger over a lucrative submarine deal it had with Australia that Canberra abruptly canceled in favor of a new one with the United States and Britain.

The article claimed both the US and France are in danger from far-right politicians.

Ms. Harris’s meeting with Mr. Macron came at a particularly challenging time, Ms. Belin said, as France — like the United States — confronts a rise in far-right and nationalist rhetoric.

Allegedly, she took a tough line with China.

During her trip, Ms. Harris also took a tough line with China, accusing Beijing of intimidation in the South China Sea and pledging to challenge its “bullying and excessive maritime claims.”

None of this sounds like our Kamala. You must be wondering why I would repeat any of the rubbish from a NY Times propaganda piece.

This is why — she is being groomed to become President of the United States:

Former Senator Chris J. Dodd of Connecticut, a member of the Biden campaign’s vice-presidential search committee and a confidant of the president, praised the job she had done, and said the vice president’s political future could include being a part of a longer list of Democratic candidates should the Biden presidency be limited to one term.

“I’m hoping the president runs for re-election,” Mr. Dodd said, “but for whatever reason that might not be the case, it’s hard to believe there would be a short list without Kamala’s name on it. She’s the vice president of the United States.”

Every Kamala Harris speech sounds like a book report where she’s stretching to hit a word count pic.twitter.com/DoHnS8AEnt — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 12, 2021

She isn’t a good person:

Kamala Harris labeled Rittenhouse a vigilante and an extremist immediately after the incident pic.twitter.com/0ndvpOcKFJ — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 12, 2021

