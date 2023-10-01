Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter wants to colonize the colonizers. She feels the West has no right to complain about being invaded since they were invaders.

“You can’t talk about an invasion when your whole system, your whole country, your whole economy is based on and built upon invading another continent. They must think about these things. They must think about the consequences of their action. For every action, there’s an equal and an opposite reaction.”

She is of the school that two wrongs make a right, and people today must pay for the sins of long-dead people unrelated to them.

So, I guess the West is just supposed to put up with an invasion?

American communists want us to believe the US was not built on the backs of others. Explorers and settlers built this country on land owned by no one. It wasn’t a country.

WESTERN HYPOCRISY: “You can’t talk about an invasion when your whole system, your whole country, your whole economy is based and built upon invading another continent.” Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter shares her thoughts on the rhetoric surrounding immigration in the UK. pic.twitter.com/rncVIHbPxD — Save Our Citizenships (@LetsStopC9) October 1, 2023

