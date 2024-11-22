NATO Chief Meets With Donald Trump

NATO chief Mark Rutte visited President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, reports De Telegraaf.

Rutte flew on a Dutch government plane, the Dutch newspaper reported Friday. NATO pays for the trip.

Neither the Dutch government nor NATO have commented on the meeting.

We can guess they discussed Ukraine.

“I’m absolutely convinced” Putin “will not stop” if he wins in Ukraine, NATO chief Mark Rutte warned on the 1,000th day of Russia’s war. “Our collective safety is at stake, so we have to make sure that Ukraine prevails.”

The paper said they want to know whether he will support Ukraine and what he expects from China.

They expect Donald Trump to want Europe to donate more to NATO, and Rutte has said 2% is not enough.

European heads of state are lobbying Trump to continue supporting Ukraine.

Rutte takes credit for the allies spending more for defense.

In another article, the outlet fretted that Trump might blow up NATO and give everything to Putin.

Rutte believes Russia will attempt to conquer other nations. Donald Trump wants the war to end before we end up in World War III, but he’s not a pushover either.

