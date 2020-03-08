Omar claims two Justices are “sexual predators” during contentious hearing

Rep. Ilhan Omar accused Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh of being “sexual predators” as a Louisiana abortion case is being heard and radical anti-lifers are in a rage outside the court.

THE CASE

The Supreme Court is currently considering June Medical Services LLC v. Russo, a case involving whether a Louisiana law requiring abortionists to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital violates the “undue burden” test set forth by the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision.

The Louisiana bill is similar to a Texas law the court struck down in a landmark 2016 5-3 decision.

A lower court decided in this Louisiana case that the law’s burden on women seeking abortions was different than Texas’ legislation.

The court has a different composition now and Louisiana could win it.

The Texas case was decided while the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat was vacant and Justice Anthony Kennedy sat on the court. The court now includes Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh who could decide differently.

The leftist Democrats are in a rage that the high court is even considering any case of abortion. They want no standards, no restrictions, and see abortion as no different than neutering a cat.

This case drew the ire of a crowd of misfits and their rabble-rousing leader, Chuck Schumer, who threatened Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch at the foot of the steps of the Supreme Court.

OMAR’S VILE TWITTER RANT

Schumer’s threatening rant buried the news of a rant on Twitter by Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar in which she said two conservative justices were “accused sexual predators.”

She began with the usual, incessant abortion rants, “Abortion is healthcare,” and “Abortion is a constitutional right.”

Then she linked to a story about the case by the far-far-left Guardian, headlining it — “Two accused sexual predators should not be deciding whether or not women have access to healthcare in this country.”

Two accused sexual predators should not be deciding whether or not women have access to healthcare in this country. https://t.co/okJE85pwoN — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 4, 2020

She is referencing Justices Thomas and Kavanaugh, who were accused of sexual misconduct during their Senate confirmation hearings. Just as the leftists thought their confirmation could not be stopped, in each case, miraculously, an accuser popped up.

In Thomas’ case, he allegedly sexually harassed former assistant Anita Hill.

Kavanaugh’s case included allegations of sexual abuse by Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez.

In both cases, the women came forward with no evidence of alleged misconduct and they did so in the middle of confirmation hearings, a most convenient time. The claims against Kavanaugh were nearly forty years old and the claim against Thomas was from a woman who followed him from job to job.

Whether you believe these women or not, neither could prove a case. In fact, Blasey Ford tripped herself up quite a bit throughout her hearing and her ‘witnesses’ said her statements concerning them were not true. The media provided cover, continuously saying she was “credible.” There was no case and evidence was only to the contrary. But evidence and due process no longer matter to the left. What Democrats don’t like and can’t control, they destroy.

None of this has a thing to do with deciding the case, but Omar is a leftist who hates the USA and she doesn’t require rational arguments. Spewing hate and attacking traditional values is what she does best and she is applauded for it.