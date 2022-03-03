Stacey Abrams Actually Said This

Stacey Abrams claims disagreeing with her movement is like disagreeing with Ukrainian President Zelensky in favor of Russian President Putin. In other words, her leftist view of democracy is the only democratic way. She will never refer to the USA as a Republic.

Watch:

In which Stacey Abrams implies she and her movement are just like Zelenskyy and Ukraine pic.twitter.com/kyLSondajt — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) March 3, 2022

Abrams is just like Rebekah Jones (I-MD, D-FL). Jones is running against Matt Gaetz and compares Putin with Governor DeSantis. There is no amount of hyperbole that is too much for Democrats.

“Whether Russian fascists or Florida autocrats, all tyranny must be met with forceful and decisive leadership,” Jones said. Jones previously referred to Florida police as the “Gestapo.”

Jones is an alleged felon and fired geographer. She was in jail for a while. She’s the perfect Democrat candidate. Watch:

Fired, controversial Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones launches bid for Congress @tomforemancnn reports pic.twitter.com/s2XaUxBeSH — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) October 27, 2021

