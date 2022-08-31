Merrick Garland Attempts to Silence Whistleblowers

Mike Davis of the Article 3 Project (IAP) posted a reminder on Twitter from Attorney General Merrick Garland warning staff not to contact Congress. He sent this as whistleblowers began to pile up on Sen. Grassley’s door. They are exposing Russiagate lies and deep concerns about the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Raw Story, a silly left-wing publication called Mr. Davis, who is a constitutionalist, far-right for exposing this. The Attorney General’s “reminder” sounds like a threat to us, given the timing (you can read it below).

Last week, the FBI special agent Timothy Thibault was chased out after whistleblowers exposed his cover-up of Hunter’s laptop. Yesterday, Garland banned 90,000 DOJ employees from talking to Congress.

The Left is online claiming it’s a conspiracy theory. The “reminders” frighten employees into silence. Employees have 1st Amendment and statutory rights to directly communicate and answer questions from Congress without telling leadership or filtering the contacts through the DOJ. The policy leads employees to believe they have to go through Congressional Affairs when they don’t. Someone needs to challenge the policy.

My former boss @ChuckGrassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, may have strong words for Garland. And Grassley has been a strong champion for whistleblowers, especially at the Justice Department, for decades. Here’s how to reach him:https://t.co/bHE5vwqF7t — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) August 30, 2022

Mr. Davis published the “reminder” sent out by Garland.

