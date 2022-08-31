Birth Rates Plunged in Heavily-Vaxxed Countries

Within the last week, the UK Government has started paying out $120,000 to vaccine injury victims. Fortunately for Pfizer, they’re safe from lawsuits, having gotten immunity.

While claims are not necessarily birth related, one has to wonder about the drastic decline in birth rates in heavily-vaccinated countries. However, civilization will be saved by men who can now magically get pregnant, thanks to the WOKES.

UK Guidance on Pregnant Women and Vaccines

Recently, people have claimed the UK guidance on vaccination for pregnant or breastfeeding women has changed. According to the AP, that is not the case. People who report that are referencing a toxicity section that has not changed since 2020. The UK still recommends vaccination due to the alleged risks to the mother and child if they catch COVID.

According to the AP, people took the information from the “Toxicity conclusions” section of an online report titled, “Summary of the Public Assessment Report for COVID-19 Vaccine Pfizer/BioNTech.” That report was published by the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in 2020 and says it was last updated on Aug. 16.

The AP continues, “Toxicity conclusions” section suggested that those who were pregnant or breastfeeding not be vaccinated but also said that the recommendations “reflect the absence of data at the present time and do not reflect a specific finding of concern.”

But that section reflected what was known nearly two years ago when the vaccine was first rolling out — and before additional data became available. There is no new data, the AP says.

Pfizer was so smart to get immunity. They don’t have to pay a dime should any of that become an issue.

Mathematician Igor Chudov Points Out Birth Rates

Birth rates in heavily vaccinated countries are dropping precipitously. That seems concerning to us peasants.

This past June, California live births dropped 6.4% compared to June 2021.

Here’s the chart of the year-on-year change in live births by month. It shows changes in live births for the same months spaced a year ago. For example, the change in California live births, comparing June of 2021 to June of 2022, is a drop of -6.4%

This follows on the heels of birth rate drops in Germany, Taiwan, Switzerland, the UK, Sweden, Hungary, and more…read more here.

But at least men can get pregnant now. The gods of liberalism fixed that for us.

Related