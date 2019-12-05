Merry Christmas! Nancy Pelosi will proceed with articles of impeachment

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will bring articles of impeachment, claiming the President “leaves us no choice but to act.” She must have the votes for impeachment, although we are sure she will let some of her more vulnerable members opt-out.

She made the announcement on Thursday morning.

This comes following an abominably biased House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday. There were three far-left, biased constitutional lawyers and one liberal scholar who tried to defend the Constitution.

The media isn’t covering anything Jonathan Turley said and is on board with the House Democrats. Perhaps they drive them, who knows. They have a symbiotic relationship.

This is the Democrats’ Christmas gift to 62 million Americans and it’s the next step in a coup.

Democrats only care about impeachment and the coup.

Democrats keep saying the “facts are uncontested,” but the witnesses only repeated assumptions and presumptions. They are the ones who want a one-party rule. They are the monarch wannabes. Their sudden love for the Constitution is absurdly disingenuous.

BREAKING: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asks Congress to proceed with articles of impeachment, saying President Trump’s actions leave no choice https://t.co/CiRrCC3fkP pic.twitter.com/IFkQXdSFPN — CNN (@CNN) December 5, 2019

As Buck Sexton says:

Congressional Democrats’ newfound reverence for the founders and the Constitution is so hilariously disingenuous and opportunistic, especially “prayerful” Pelosi — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 5, 2019

As Joel Pollack says:

Pelosi is going for Articles of #Impeachment after only one day of hearings in the Judiciary Committee — which went very badly for Democrats, and which involved no fact witnesses. The committee has not even reviewed Schiff's Intelligence Committee report yet. What a total farce. https://t.co/FeIAXzhZXP — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) December 5, 2019