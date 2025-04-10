Meta Whistleblower: FB Gave All Our Data to the CCP

During a hearing today, Sen. Josh Hawley grilled a whistleblower, former Meta executive Sarah Wyn-Williams. He questioned her about Facebook’s ties to the Chinese Communists.

If she is accurate, what CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his executives said about it at the time was untrue.

Hawley: “Here in this document, Facebook is talking about making Chinese user data available to the Chinese government because they’re going to store that data in China. Is that correct?”

Williams: Correct?

Hawley: “But when you store that data in China, Americans who exchange messages or other information with Chinese Facebook users, that would mean the Chinese government could get access to the American data as well. Is that correct? Through the pop servers?”

Williams: “Potentially, yes,

Hawley: “And Facebook was willing to take that risk.”

Williams: “Yes, there was a lot of discussion about this. And ultimately, yes.”

Hawley: “I mean, this is, this is extraordinary. This is exactly contrary to what Facebook has represented for years here. They’re willing to build data centers, store data in China. They are willing explicitly to give the Chinese government access to it, and if that means that American user data is also compromised, they’re willing to do that too, all for profits in China. There was virtually nothing they weren’t willing to do.”

