Unemployment Claims: $382 Million in Sketchy Claims

M Dowling
The Department of Government Efficiency is going after fraud and waste. They are NOT cutting services. Check out the fraud and errors that Democrats trying to takedown Tesla, a climate-friendly EV car company, want to protect.

An investigation into Unemployment Insurance claims since 2020 has revealed stunning discrepancies. They even paid people who will be born in the future.

An initial survey of Unemployment Insurance claims since 2020:

  • 24,500 people over 115 years old claimed $59 million in benefits.
  • 28,000 people between 1 and 5 years old claimed $254 million in benefits.
  • 9,700 people with birth dates over 15 years in the future claimed $69M in benefits.
  • In one case, someone with a birthday in 2154 claimed $41,000.

The lack of oversight is glaring. The government was just handing out your money, and no one was watching. Big government is a colossal joke.

Do you want the rich to pay more? For what?


