Unemployment Claims: $382 Million in Sketchy Claims

The Department of Government Efficiency is going after fraud and waste. They are NOT cutting services. Check out the fraud and errors that Democrats trying to takedown Tesla, a climate-friendly EV car company, want to protect.

An investigation into Unemployment Insurance claims since 2020 has revealed stunning discrepancies. They even paid people who will be born in the future.

An initial survey of Unemployment Insurance claims since 2020:

24,500 people over 115 years old claimed $59 million in benefits.

28,000 people between 1 and 5 years old claimed $254 million in benefits.

9,700 people with birth dates over 15 years in the future claimed $69M in benefits.

In one case, someone with a birthday in 2154 claimed $41,000.

The lack of oversight is glaring. The government was just handing out your money, and no one was watching. Big government is a colossal joke.

Your tax dollars were going to pay fraudulent unemployment claims for fake people born in the future! This is so crazy that I had to read it several times before it sank in. https://t.co/U5qqcyUgzo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2025

Do you want the rich to pay more? For what?

ROGAN: “People say the rich should pay more taxes. Okay, fine. But where do you think that’s going? … The money is going to the federal government. Do you think they’re good at managing your money? Have you paid attention to all the sh*t @elonmusk f**king uncovered??” pic.twitter.com/VL9pzTr9ha — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 10, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Danger: Gold IRA “Free Silver Schemes" Name Last name Email