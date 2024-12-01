Plouffe Admits They Were Always Behind in the Battlegrounds

David Plouffe admitted that Harris never led in the battleground states. The polls had them showing leads they never saw.

“When we got in, my recollection is some of that snapped back. But, you know, we were behind, man. I think it surprised people because there were these public polls that came out in late September, early October, showing us with leads that we never saw. You know?

“I mean, it was just basically a race that in the battlegrounds was 46-47, 47-48, so that’s not where we started. We started behind. She was able to climb out. I think even after the debate, we might have gained what point five [or point] one, it wasn’t a race that moved a lot.

“And so I think when you think about our own internal Analytics, you know, if you have Wisconsin at 47-47 or Pennsylvania, 48-47 Trump, let’s say which, I think is where we headed at the end. You know, you got to have one decided to break away more than your opponent’s, and you’ve got to get a little benefit from turnout, which we weren’t able to do.”

