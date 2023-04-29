Mexican National Executes Five, Including a Little Boy, in San Jacinto

A Mexican National executed five people in San Jacinto, Texas, after one asked him to stop shooting off his gun all night since they were trying to get the baby to sleep.

Two children survived. Two women were on top of them to protect them as he executed each of the five, including an eight-year-old boy. He shot them all in the head.

The little boy was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Three females and two males were murdered.

THE MEXICAN NATIONAL

Francisco Oropeza, 39, is a Mexican national, according to San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers.

He is likely here illegally. The fact that he could execute five people, and given his age, he probably knows his way around murder.

According to the sheriff, the suspect was a neighbor firing an AR-15-style .223 caliber rifle in his yard before midnight. Police found shell casings in the yard.

“My understanding is that the victims came over to the fence and said, ‘Hey could [you not do your] shooting out in the yard? We have a young baby that’s trying to go to sleep,” and he had been drinking, and he says ‘I’ll do what I want to in my front yard,'” San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told KTRK.

Capers told KTRK the case went from harassment to shooting very quickly.

Police say the man walked up to the front door of his neighbor’s house and began firing. One victim was found by the doorway leading into the living room. Another victim was found dead in the living room. Two more women were found shot dead upstairs, their bodies shielding young children who survived and were taken to a hospital.

Capers said each victim had been shot in the head.

