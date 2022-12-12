Mexican Police Escort Massive Numbers Near US Border

We now have Mexican police escorting masses of foreigners to our border. Fox reporter Bill Melugin witnessed nearly twenty buses full of migrants escorted into Ciudad by Mexican police. They were preparing to cross the US border. The groups were released to multiple NGOs and then walked from the NGOs to the river, crossing illegally into El Paso.

Video from one of the passengers inside one of the migrant buses showing their Mexican police escort, as well as a photo of part of the huge group walking to the border after they were dropped off at NGOs in Ciudad Juarez, MX. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/2s7wGAbJEp — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 12, 2022



This is only going to get worse. It’s planned, and the only reason to do it is to make the US a one-party State. It also gives greedy corporations a poorly-paid, subservient labor force.

We can never recover from this. It doesn’t matter their skin color or where they come from. What matters is they are unvetted and are coming in such high numbers that they will never assimilate. Many come with very different values, and many are poor, uneducated, and needy.

Democrats and many Republicans are setting the US up as a welfare state.

Sadly, most Americans don’t even know what is going on. They are lied to non-stop by the media and the politicians.

As Todd Bensman said, this is a Cat 5 Hurricane approaching.

“The numbers coming across are already being felt across the nation in your schools, health care system, crime, every sector of the American economy and our social fabric,” “Overrun” author Todd Bensman said on “Mornings with Maria” Monday. “Whether the president wants to admit it or not, Americans are going to feel this in the pocketbook for a long, long time, probably permanently.”

It will also transform our nation on every level. Many of these people are coming to destroy us with drugs or terror, or communism.

While all this is going on, the uniparty is planning amnesty.

Before this mass of migrants crossed, Mexican police escorted nearly 20 buses full of migrants into Ciudad Juarez, the MX city across from El Paso, and released them at multiple NGOs. The migrants then walked from the NGOs to the river, & crossed illegally into El Paso. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/KgE2HUVbej — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 12, 2022

A caravan crosses every several hours, like this one of about 1,000. El Paso is only one sector. They cross illegally all across our border.

BREAKING: A huge migrant caravan of over 1,000 people crossed illegally into El Paso, TX last night, making it the largest single group we have ever seen. The city of El Paso reports Border Patrol now has over 5,000 in custody & has released hundreds to city streets. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ewUQX757Lt — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 12, 2022

The US as we know it is over unless someone sends all these people home.

No, this is fraudulent entry, nearly all of the 15K Haitians under Del Rio bridge had sanctuary in Chile & Brazil since 2014; they discarded/destroyed their host-issued IDs in Mexico & ‘pretended’ (lied) to have come direct from Haiti, as detailed in this video by Todd Bensman. https://t.co/aGp1w3ZSk2 — Isinglass (@lezleecog) December 6, 2022

Related