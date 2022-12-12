Mexican Police Escort Massive Numbers Near US Border

By
M Dowling
-
0
16

We now have Mexican police escorting masses of foreigners to our border. Fox reporter Bill Melugin witnessed nearly twenty buses full of migrants escorted into Ciudad by Mexican police. They were preparing to cross the US border. The groups were released to multiple NGOs and then walked from the NGOs to the river, crossing illegally into El Paso.


This is only going to get worse. It’s planned, and the only reason to do it is to make the US a one-party State. It also gives greedy corporations a poorly-paid, subservient labor force.

We can never recover from this. It doesn’t matter their skin color or where they come from. What matters is they are unvetted and are coming in such high numbers that they will never assimilate. Many come with very different values, and many are poor, uneducated, and needy.

Democrats and many Republicans are setting the US up as a welfare state.

Sadly, most Americans don’t even know what is going on. They are lied to non-stop by the media and the politicians.

As Todd Bensman said, this is a Cat 5 Hurricane approaching.

“The numbers coming across are already being felt across the nation in your schools, health care system, crime, every sector of the American economy and our social fabric,” “Overrun” author Todd Bensman said on “Mornings with Maria” Monday. “Whether the president wants to admit it or not, Americans are going to feel this in the pocketbook for a long, long time, probably permanently.”

It will also transform our nation on every level. Many of these people are coming to destroy us with drugs or terror, or communism.

While all this is going on, the uniparty is planning amnesty.

A caravan crosses every several hours, like this one of about 1,000. El Paso is only one sector. They cross illegally all across our border.

The US as we know it is over unless someone sends all these people home.


