Navy SEAL Who Transitioned to a Woman De-Transitions

In 2013, retired Navy SEAL Chris Beck announced he was a transgender woman named Kristin Beck. He appeared on CNN to regale his transition. After ten years as Kristin, he’s de-transitioning back to Chris Beck. His message to youth is, ‘don’t do it.’ He says the VA provided him with a doctor who convinced him he was transgender and then hatched a book deal.

Robby Starbuck interviewed him.

“Chris Beck, a combat veteran with 13 deployments, was introduced to America when he came out as the first Trans soldier.” Robby Starbuck said.

“He’s sitting down with Robby Starbuck now to reveal that he’s de-transitioned, how the VA provided doctor convinced him he was trans in a 1 hr session, how the VA doctor hatched a deal to release a book together, how CNN used him and most importantly, to warn the children who could be harmed next.”

“Everything that happened to me for the last ten years destroyed my life. I destroyed my life. I’m not a victim. I did this to myself, but I had help,” Chris Beck told Robby Starbuck.

“I take full responsibility,…I went on CNN and everything else, and that’s why I’m here right now; I’m trying to correct that.”

He served as a SEAL for 20 years, including time on SEAL Team Six. Beck was deployed over 13 times and received over 50 medals and ribbons for his service. Speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper ten years ago, Beck said he always felt like a woman, a feeling he bottled up for years.

Beck now says that CNN used him for propaganda purposes. He wants Americans to “wake up” to the transgender radicalism targeting children.

He was a “Legendary SEAL,” and then he met the wrong doctor.

