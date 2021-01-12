Mexican President warns against a “censorship court like the Holy Inquisition”

Mexican President López Obrador is a fairly far-left leader, yet he expressed his concern about the tech purge and blackout. He said that companies are censoring politics they don’t like is “an attack on freedom.”

President Obrador said during a presser, “It is a bad omen when private companies decide to silence, to censor,” adding, “let’s not be creating a world government with the power to control social networks, a world media power. And also a censorship court like the Holy Inquisition, but in order to shape public opinion. That is really serious.”

This is a left-wing man and he gets it. Hello, Democrats, wake up.

He is right and it’s very serious. The lack of concern from the left is very troubling.

Watch:

This is a must watch. Mexican President López Obrador calls the tech purge this week a “blackout” and says that companies censoring politics they don’t like/are offended by is “an attack on freedom”. He’s right. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xKMT64XA0W — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 11, 2021

Related