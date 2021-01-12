Mexican President warns against a “censorship court like the Holy Inquisition”

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Mexican President López Obrador is a fairly far-left leader, yet he expressed his concern about the tech purge and blackout. He said that companies are censoring politics they don’t like is “an attack on freedom.”

President Obrador said during a presser, “It is a bad omen when private companies decide to silence, to censor,” adding, “let’s not be creating a world government with the power to control social networks, a world media power. And also a censorship court like the Holy Inquisition, but in order to shape public opinion. That is really serious.”

This is a left-wing man and he gets it. Hello, Democrats, wake up.

He is right and it’s very serious. The lack of concern from the left is very troubling.

Watch:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.