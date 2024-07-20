Bill Melugin Report on the July 13 Assassination Attempt

Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle will meet with Congress on Monday during an investigation. Perhaps we will get some facts or not. The more the federal government doesn’t come clean, the more conspiracy theories arise. And I wouldn’t be too quick to dismiss conspiracy theories. The Left has successfully tied them to the right for political expediency. They are a way to silence people.

Bill Melugin reported yesterday that he spoke with a federal law enforcement source who said the only people who controlled the events during the attempted assassination of Donald Trump were the Secret Service. There weren’t untrained and unprepared DHS agents in charge. HSI and local law enforcement did not control anything. Only the Secret Service was in control.

NEW: Per federal law enforcement source w/ knowledge of the security planning for Trump’s Butler, PA rally, the event was staffed by 22 Secret Service agents, including advance, assault, and sniper teams, 16 HSI agents, and it is believed there was no SS drone in the air.

Per source, Secret Service did not request any tactical support from HSI (Homeland Security Investigations) beforehand, including the HSI elite Special Response team. HSI agents were assigned to “post standing” security duties at the street entrance and the media area, and were not responsible for the close proximity around Trump, or the buildings on the exterior of the area where the shooter was.

The entire operational security plan was created and carried out by Secret Service, which told HSI and local law enforcement where they needed bodies, and was responsible for the advance planning.

Per source, allegations that HSI agents were untrained or unprepared to provide security at this event are way off base – adding that HSI are highly trained federal law enforcement who routinely run complex investigations, often at the border. Source added that HSI had roughly 400 agents providing security at the RNC in Milwaukee, and they know what threats to look for, adding that HSI agents working perimeter surveillance at the RNC were involved in spotting and arresting a suspicious man on Monday who approached the secure RNC area with a bag that had a AK47 pistol, a full magazine, and a Scream mask in it.

A lot of finger-pointing going on as a result of the security failure on Saturday, which was centimeters away from resulting in the assassination of former President Trump, live on national television.

From my source inside Secret Service: “The director brought a new edict on what socks we can wear, no pocket handkerchiefs, and only blue or black suits. That’s what she’s worried about. They want us to be more like ‘Disney’. I’m seeing a pattern here.” — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) July 17, 2024

Whistleblowers also spoke with Sen. Hawley, as reported on Hannity last night:

Agents weren’t prepared to protect Trump on Saturday – whistleblowers say many weren’t even part of the Secret Service DHS dispatched officers who weren’t familiar with security protocol Mayorkas & Secret Service director both need to resign pic.twitter.com/OzhJy93aQ8 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 20, 2024