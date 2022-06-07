Mexico’s President Calls for a Superstate of US and S. American Workers

Mexico’s communist president is calling for a superstate combining North American and South American employees. You can imagine what this would do to middle-class Americans.

“I will go in July to visit [President Joe Biden] at the White House and I want to discuss with him the issue of the integration of all America,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said at a press conference in Mexico’s presidential palace.

One with cartels, great idea. Biden will likely go for it.

“My position is that, just as how the European community was created … we have to do that in America.”

He insists the border differences must first find resolution. “There has to be a change in the policy, an end to confrontation, an end to hate, an end to threats, the blockades, the foreign interference, and choose brotherhood, good neighbor policies.”

Labrador is using the fake racist-hate arguments the Democrats use.

President Lopez Obrador supports US open borders but does not allow open borders in Mexico.

This policy has been batted about since Bush in 2001. The “Any Willing Worker” plan would have allowed U.S. employers to easily import low-wage employees from central and south America. It was derailed following the 9/11 attack.

Globalist George W. Bush and then-president Vicente Fox pushed the idea. Wall Street liked it but no one else did. However, Americans appear to have gone nuts since them.

THE MARXIST MEXICAN PRAISES BIDEN, BASHES GOP

He then made a pitch for Biden, calling him a “good man” and then demonized Republicans. What communist or dictator wouldn’t agree?

He’s not going to tolerate our so-called racism or GOP barriers any longer.

“Not anymore, we will not remain silent anymore in the face of insults to immigrants and Mexicans. And I will insist on immigration reform,” he said.

It’s all the Republicans’ fault, he says.

We all know what is going on here. We have a dolt for a president and American Marxist globalists making all the decisions from behind a curtain.

“I am talking now about the attitude of the Republican Party, who surely will drive with their spokesmen that the [this week’s] Summit [of the Americas] was a failure. Well, yes, it is possible it will be a failure, but they are the responsible ones for maintaining a policy of closure and not openness.

“The option is [continentall] transformation and you have to dare to do it. And you don’t have to keep thinking about the next election, you have to think about the next generation.”

This is aimed at the destruction of the United States. We get their workers and cartels and we become impoverished without a national identity.

Watch:

video link

George Soros, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama all have employees running around the Oval Office. They have in the past called for open borders and a North American Union. It’s a similar idea.

Hillary has said that those who want to limit immigration are “fundamentally unAmerican”. We know that Soros wants open borders and Obama did too.

Bush was into it and so is Biden.

Everyone is taking advantage of the aging imbecile. No civilized country in the world has unvetted millions pouring in from terrorist or communist countries. Except the US, of course. The haters finally get to destroy the US via the Democrat Party.

Related