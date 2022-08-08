MI AG Candidate Under Investigation by His Political Opponent

Pro-Trump attorney Matthew DePerno is running for Michigan Attorney General. He is under investigation by his political opponent AG Dana Nessel. Nessel requested a special prosecutor to investigate alleged election breaches concerning her Trump-endorsed challenger, Matthew DePerno, Reuters first reported Sunday.

Nessel began investigating him for allegedly seeking access to voting machines or possibly breaching the equipment. Reuters says they confirmed Nessel’s allegation. Nessel now wants a special prosecutor.

Attorney General Nessel and Michigan State Police into “a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain access to voting machines used in the 2020 General Election,” according to a petition for the appointment of a special prosecutor – obtained by Politico.

“When this investigation began, there was not a conflict of interest. However, during the course of the investigation, facts were developed that DePerno was one of the prime instigators of the conspiracy,” the petition states.

Axios says the probe and special prosecutor matter because one of their contributors, Detroit’s Samuel Robinson, said Republican state senators previously accused Mr. DePerno of profiting off 2020 election conspiracies.

However, DePerno now has the support of GOP leadership.

Seventeen years ago, he had problems with two firms and a client. We mention it because it will be brought up endlessly during the general election.

Meanwhile, the entire media is ganging up on Matthew DePerno with no concerns about his opponent in the race starting an investigation on him.

Should an AG investigate her competition? A special prosecutor will make a joke of Mr. DePerno’s candidacy. Can’t Nessel find someone else in her office to run the probe?

DePerno responded, calling it a witch hunt.

Statement from DePerno for Michigan Campaign on Dana Nessel’s Political Witch Hunt pic.twitter.com/XGuOZK7Rlt — Matthew DePerno for Michigan AG (@deperno4mi) August 8, 2022

Related