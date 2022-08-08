Sweden: From Safest to Most Dangerous European Country

Sweden is now a gang-infested country. It was the safest nation in Europe, but now it’s the second most dangerous. You get this when you bring in unvetted people, especially in massive numbers. The United States apparently can’t learn from Europe’s mistakes since we are now duplicating the error.

When you allow cartels, sex and drug traffickers, and perverts to enter the country, then give them sanctuary – protecting them from their own criminal behavior – this is what happens. The US is infested by gangs and international criminal syndicates as well.

Sweden is overwhelmed by gang violence, mostly by foreigners, and we are too.

Watch:

