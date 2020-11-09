MI AG pleads with public to stop telling staff to shove Sharpies up their butts

The Michigan attorney general pleaded with residents of the state on Thursday to stop telling her staff to shove Sharpies up their butts.

Attorney General Dana Nessel made the plea in a tweet Thursday.

“Dear members of the public: Please stop making harassing & threatening calls to my staff,” Nessel wrote.

“They are kind, hardworking public servants just doing their job. Asking them to shove sharpies in uncomfortable places is never appropriate & is a sad commentary on the state of our nation,” she added.

The NY Post then ripped into Donald Trump and blamed him for the ‘conspiracy theory’ of Sharpiegate.

Well, at least Sharpie is getting a lot of good publicity.