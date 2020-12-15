Whitmer sends state police to keep Trump electors out of the capitol

Nasty woman, Gretchen Whitmer, the tyrannical governor of Michigan, sent state police to block access to the Capitol for the Trump electors.

She is one petty person to degrade people she disagrees with, but we’d expect nothing more from her.

“If you have a problem, you can contact the Governor’s office.” State Police block access to the Capitol for the Trump electors, giving no reason for why the building is locked down & redirecting inquiries to Governor Whitmer’s office #Michigan pic.twitter.com/d3cOJOoecj — MG Show (@intheMatrixxx) December 14, 2020

“You can’t see the big smile on my face” Some of the Democratic Electors leave the Capitol Building after casting their votes for Joe Biden here in Michigan #ElectoralCollege #Michigan #ElectoralCollegeVote pic.twitter.com/eH4rqw5nP8 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 14, 2020

“Our Republican Electors felt that they needed to be seated today, too” Republican Representative from Michigan speaks out about sending a second slate of Electors while the vote is investigated #Michigan #ElectoralCollege #ElectoralCollegeVote pic.twitter.com/An56ZvLjCj — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 14, 2020

“Our Capitol is totally closed and locked down, away from the rest of the people.” One of the Michigan Representatives speaks about today’s Capitol closure surrounding the Electoral College vote #Michigan #Electors #ElectoralCollege #ElectoralCollegeVote pic.twitter.com/hI8X2kxhAW — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 14, 2020

“They’re being stopped from fulfilling their constitutional duty.” Ian Northon, an attorney with The Amistad Project, discusses the GOP electors presence at the Capitol today and being blocked from getting inside #Michigan #GaryEisen #ElectoralCollege #ElectoralCollegeVote pic.twitter.com/LUiAMde0qm — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 14, 2020