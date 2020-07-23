MI Gov Whitmer defunded/slashed budgets of police, corrections, HHS, radio host says

Talk radio host Steve Gruber reported Comrade Whitmer ordered a huge cut to the police, along with other departments, including $392.67 million being slashed from the Department of Corrections and $36.46 million from the Department of Health and Human Services.

He said she is taking $115 million from the state police which amounts to one-quarter of their budget. However, she turned around and said something different during an interview with the Free Press.

Steve Gruber writes:

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer just DEFUNDED THE MICHIGAN STATE POLICE AND THE PRISONS!

Executive Order 2020-155 slashes tens of millions from the Michigan State Police and Department of Corrections!

I have attached the document for you to review [see below]- the budget cuts are massive to police- JUST LIKE I TOLD YOU WAY BACK IN APRIL WAS CERTAIN TO HAPPEN!

Whitmer was asked about the cuts in an interview with “The Root.” The authoritarian governor was also asked about ending “qualified immunity,” under which police officers, as well as other public officials, are shielded from civil liability for actions that don’t violate a clearly established law or constitutional right. She said she is open to the idea.

“I think that is something we need to look at,” Whitmer said. “This blanket immunity feeds into the notion that there aren’t consequences. I think there’s something that makes sense in that space.”

There is no ‘blanket immunity,’ only ‘limited immunity.’

WHAT SHE SAID TO THE FREE PRESS WAS A 180

Whitmer told the Detroit Free Press, “Perhaps the words that I used on ‘The Root’ were maybe a little confusing, but they have never been other than I support rebuilding communities and rebuilding them in a way that creates real opportunity in an equitable and just manner.”

In her interview with ‘The Root’ on Tuesday she said she supports “the spirit” of defunding the police as a way of reallocating resources, but later tried to clarify her remarks in an interview with the Free Press.

Whitmer made the comments in a live Instagram interview on “The Root” with senior reporter Terrell Jermaine Starr.

“Defund the police” is a slogan in the communist Black Lives Matter movement. It has gained national attention during widespread demonstrations against police brutality following the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, during an arrest by Minneapolis police.

The exact meaning of “defund the police” has been open to interpretation from removing all funds to slashing the budgets.

Whitmer said in the interview with “The Root” that “defunding the police” is really about prioritizing resources. But she later told the Free Press the spirit of it is about rebuilding communities in a just and equitable manner to level the playing field, though not necessarily at the expense of police departments.

In other words, she is obfuscating!

As far as her budget, it looks like a $115 million reduction for police on page 6 in the document below:

THE DOCUMENT STEVE GRUBER INCLUDED:

When she ran for office, she agreed that we should abolish ICE: