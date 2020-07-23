Portland Mayor holds listening session with rioters calling him words ending in “uck”, gets gassed

Surrounded by media and protesters, who are not thrilled to see him, Mayor/Police Commissioner Ted Wheeler came out to have listening sessions with the ‘protesters.’ He could barely be heard over the roar of #BlackLivesMatter chants and people shouting at him to resign.

The lunatic insurrectionists projected their demands on the side of the Justice Center:

They thought he wasn’t coming, but he did, surrounded by plainclothes dressed like the terrorists. No police in sight.

Isn’t this lovely? Really pays to appease the beast, doesn’t it? They are cursing chanting with words that end in “uck.”

Portland mayor Ted Wheeler has made an appearance at tonight’s protests. He is greeted by chants of, “Fuck Ted Wheeler” More: “Ted Wheeler sucks fed tit”

“You fucking scum”

“Ted, I’ll fight you in the street right now”

“Ted shot us too”

“Ted Wheeler eats at chain restaurants” pic.twitter.com/D2gCypWmFJ — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 23, 2020

Let the vulgarity begin!

People have surrounded the mayor, cursing him and calling for resignation. pic.twitter.com/o0s1azbi2R — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

They have a message for him:

Mayor Ted Wheeler has arrived on day 55, protestors are projecting a message for him “Theodore, Fancy seeing you here” pic.twitter.com/ncwUpb3imN — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 23, 2020

Ted Wheeler is still lingering a bit on his way out. A (white) woman just screamed at him, “Fuck you Ted Wheeler. Shut the fuck up and let the black people talk.” This crowd is at least 95% white pic.twitter.com/6KugxYpwIt — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 23, 2020

And they set their fires:

Fire set outside federal building pic.twitter.com/GVYMg2ZZtl — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 23, 2020

After they toppled the fence protecting the courthouse and set some fires, the feds came out to clear the mob. They warned everyone to leave or get gassed. They didn’t leave. Wheeler got gassed with the mob still cursing him out, telling him to resign, and “f___” him.

Federal troop just ran out and cleared the intruders pic.twitter.com/GY2zCpevEs — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 23, 2020

Fun fact: They set a comrade on fire:

Rioters outside the Portland federal courthouse accidentally set their comrade on fire with a flammable device. #antifa #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/PLQbumM7fT — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 23, 2020

This is true: