Portland Mayor holds listening session with rioters calling him words ending in “uck”, gets gassed

By
M. Dowling
-
Surrounded by media and protesters, who are not thrilled to see him, Mayor/Police Commissioner Ted Wheeler came out to have listening sessions with the ‘protesters.’ He could barely be heard over the roar of #BlackLivesMatter chants and people shouting at him to resign.

The lunatic insurrectionists projected their demands on the side of the Justice Center:

They thought he wasn’t coming, but he did, surrounded by plainclothes dressed like the terrorists. No police in sight.

Isn’t this lovely? Really pays to appease the beast, doesn’t it? They are cursing chanting with words that end in “uck.”

Let the vulgarity begin!

They have a message for him:

 

And they set their fires:

After they toppled the fence protecting the courthouse and set some fires, the feds came out to clear the mob. They warned everyone to leave or get gassed. They didn’t leave. Wheeler got gassed with the mob still cursing him out, telling him to resign, and “f___” him.

Fun fact: They set a comrade on fire:

This is true:

