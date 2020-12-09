MI state rep threatens Trump supporters live on Facebook

Michigan State Rep Cynthia Johnson, who made a spectacle of herself at the Giuliani hearing, claims, WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE, that she received death threats from Trump supporters. She has not presented one lick of evidence to prove it.

What she is doing is threatening Trump supporters on Facebook Live.

She threatened President Donald Trump’s supporters Tuesday, saying it is a warning message to those who support the president.

In the Facebook live video, Johnson said Trump supporters better be careful, calling on “soldiers” to “make them (Trump supporters) pay.” Johnson took office on January 1, 2019. Her current term ends on December 31, 2020.

“So this is just a warning to you Trumpers. Be careful, walk lightly, we ain’t playing with you. Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough. And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right, be in order, make them pay,” Johnson says in the video.

Isn’t she delightful? She’s a public official and a Stalinist. This is okay with FB.

Watch: