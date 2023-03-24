Every Democrat Votes “No” on Parents Rights’ Bill That AOC Calls “Fascism”

Every single Democrat voted against the Parents Bill of Rights. It shouldn’t be surprising. Democrats want to transition school children without informing parents. If you remember, Terry McAuliffe, a gubernatorial candidate in Virginia, lost because he said parents didn’t have the right to a say in what their children are taught.

“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” McAuliffe said and confirmed. Parents just wanted to know what was in the curriculum and to be informed if their child was raped by a transgender in a bathroom as in Loudoun County.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the parents’ rights’ bill is “fascism.” Is it fascism to prevent a second grader from changing genders in secret or not allowing them to read pornographic books in sixth grade?

AOC says that the Republican Parents Rights bill is “fascism” pic.twitter.com/G83ApGDZi9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 23, 2023

According to Speaker McCarthy, the bill includes the following:

Right to know what’s being taught in schools and see reading materials.

Right to be heard.

Right to see school budgets and spending.

Right to protect your child’s privacy.

Right to be notified of any violent activity at school.

The Parent’s bill puts parents ahead of the State. Therein lies the problem.

This makes Attorney General Merrick Garland’s investigations of innocent parents at Board of Education meetings more understandable. If you disagree with Democrats and think parents have rights over their children, you’re a fascist.

